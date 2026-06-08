A hot and muggy Monday ahead!

The poolcast looks fantastic on Monday afternoon! We have more heat and humidity in the forecast on Monday as our next weather-maker is approaching. Our temperatures will stay above average as well, but it will feel even hotter due to the humidity.

Poolcast (WSLS 2026)

Once the ridge shifts closer towards the East Coast, our conditions will turn much more seasonal for one brief day on Tuesday. After that shift, we warm up very quickly for mid-to-late week with a heat wave on the horizon.

Temperature setup (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the pop-up showers and storms Monday will be very isolated and mainly in the late afternoon and early evening hours. The precip is mainly towards the NRV, but a stray shower for the Highlands Zone can’t be ruled out.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Monday’s heat and humidity kick off our active pattern for the week. This is much-needed rainfall, but each day will not be a washout! Only isolated showers & storms are expected each day, mainly in the afternoon, thanks to diurnal heating.