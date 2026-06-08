Target recalls Up & Up Baby Wipes after FDA finds potentially deadly, infection-causing bacteria

Target is recalling its Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after the Food and Drug Administration found harmful bacteria in product samples.

Attention, parents: Target is recalling its Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after the Food and Drug Administration found harmful bacteria in product samples. The bacteria can potentially cause life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia, according to officials.

A recall alert states that the wipes were contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli. For healthy individuals, using the wipes on skin with minor lesions may result in a local infection. However, for people with weakened immune systems, as well as newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, which can lead to severe complications such as sepsis or pneumonia.

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Out of an abundance of caution, Target is recalling the following products:

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

20 count: UPC 085239265956

72 count: UPC 085239265949

216 count: UPC 085239265963

800 count: UPC 085239266137

1,200 count: UPC 085239266090

Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes

72 count: UPC 085239265970

216 count: UPC 085239265994

800 count: UPC 085239265987

If you have any of these wipes, stop using them immediately and return them to any Target store for a full refund. For more information, contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680.

There have been several reports of product discoloration and symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation and infection that may be linked to the use of these wipes. These reports are currently under investigation.

For further information on this recall, click here.