Memorial Day weekend marks start of summer operations on Blue Ridge Parkway

With many campgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers opening on the Blue Ridge Parkway this weekend, the National Park Service reminds visitors to plan ahead for a memorable experience.

Visitors should confirm schedules and operating hours for park locations in advance. A comprehensive schedule is available online or through the NPS app, and campground reservations can be made at recreation.gov.

“As the Parkway and our neighbors recover from Hurricane Helene, we are reminded of the important relationship the parkway has with its gateway communities,” said Park Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “We encourage visitors to explore experiences both on and off the Parkway this summer.”

Multiple road maintenance projects are underway, which may impact several sections of the Parkway. Visitors should exercise caution around these areas and avoid entering closed sections. The Parkway website offers milepost status updates and detour maps.

To preserve the park for future generations, visitors are encouraged to pack out trash, drive the speed limit and park only in authorized areas. The Parkway’s design requires drivers to pay extra attention, especially during summer storms. Safety information is available on the Parkway’s website.

The Blue Ridge Parkway offers a variety of opportunities to experience southern Appalachian nature, history and culture. Whether driving, hiking or attending events, visitors are reminded to plan ahead, recreate responsibly and explore the Parkway’s gateway communities.