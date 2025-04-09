Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Salem Memorial Ballpark today

SALEM, Va. – The City of Salem’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is moving to the home of the Salem Red Sox this spring. This year’s free event takes place today, April 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The egg hunts will start every 15 minutes, with approximately 25 kids and parents participating in each event. The youngest age group, ages 3-4, will hunt for eggs on a special “Mini Fenway Field,” while the other age groups will search for eggs on the main baseball diamond. As always, there is plenty of free parking for the event, and kids are only allowed to hunt eggs in their respective age groups.

Parents may enter the hunt area with their child, but only the children can collect the eggs.

This year’s event is made possible thanks to the generous support of local sponsors, including Renewal by Anderson, Glo Fiber and the Salem Kiwanis Club.

Attendees can also enjoy a variety of activities and vendors, including:

Creative Expressions Face Painting

Little Critters Petting Zoo

Salem Fire & EMS

Salem Rescue Squad

Whimsical Wishes Character Experiences

MousePros Travel Agency

The Easter Bunny

Inflatables

Crafts and Balloon Animals

In addition to the fun activities, guests can savor great stadium concessions and offerings from the Coffee Bus. The event will take place rain or shine at Salem Memorial Ballpark, located at 1008 Texas Street.