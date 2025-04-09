Franklin County considers tax increases

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va – Franklin County is considering property and meal tax increases.

Dozens of Franklin County residents showed up to make their voices heard at a public hearing on proposed tax increases.

The proposed increases would include a 6% tax on restaurant meals and a two-cent increase on property taxes.

Franklin County gets 47% of its budget from local taxes, and the county says the money would help keep up the budget in the face of inflation.

Local residents worry the taxes may do more harm than good, especially for those on fixed incomes and budgets.

“This is what I’ve seen, and there’s more cases, but the elderly will come in, get their sausage biscuit and coffee. The taxes go up on it, and they notice that, and they quit coming, and come less, because they can’t afford it, “said Deborah Russell, a county resident and restaurant franchisee.

The board will vote on the taxes at their meeting next Tuesday.