Shop, travel, and more with 50% off this Sam’s Club Plus membership

Sometimes you’ve only got energy for one trip, but your errands will require four. But what if you can get all that shopping done in one place?

Sam’s Club has been one of the best choices for bulk groceries, quality home decor, and even great deals at the pharmacy, but that’s just what you can get with the basic membership.

For a limited time, you can get a Sam’s Club Plus Membership for 50% off at only $50 (Reg. $100), and you might be surprised how much more you can do with it.

The basic Sam’s Club membership is still great, and you get all its perks with this membership. That means you can find low prices on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, furniture, jewelry, pet food, and more. Sam’s is still one of the best one-stop shopping experiences around, especially if you only want to stop one place, one time, once a month. You might end up saving money on gas!

The Plus membership has some extra perks that sweeten the Sam’s Club deal.

First, when you redeem your membership, you also get a Sam’s Club card to give to someone else in your household. Suddenly, you aren’t the only one who can make the big shopping trip! Plus members can also take advantage of early shopping hours by visiting before regular members are allowed in. You can even get savings at the pharmacy, including generic medicine, starting at $4.

The deals don’t stop at the door – You also get free shipping on items ordered online, along with curbside pickup.

Additionally, you’ll earn 2% back on qualifying purchases through Sam’s Cash, and you can find incredible savings on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more. It might feel strange at first, but when you want to adventure, your first impulse will be to check your Sam’s Club deals page.

Sign up and start saving on groceries, home decor, and fantastic trips! For a limited time, you can purchase a Sam’s Club Plus Membership for 50% OFF at only $50 (Reg. $100).

