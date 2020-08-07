Thor the cat is a foodie with four legs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – This 2-year-old cat was found and rescued from the dumpsters.

Because of this, he garnered a fear of being caught.

When he was rescued, Thor nipped at his rescuers but has since opened up and loves to be around people.

His greatest pleasure in life is food and his ultimate goal is to be the chunkiest cat ever.

Thor struggles with traveling and carriers, so he needs an owner that will help him slowly adjust to new environments.

He is available for adoption at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.