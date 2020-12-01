Rest in peace: Celebrities we lost in November

November brought the passing of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek; David Prowse, the original Darth Vader; “American Idol” contestant Nikki McKibbin; and Bobby Brown Jr., to name a few.
But that wasn’t all. How many of the following people were you familiar with?
Below are more than 50 of the celebrities who have died. Getty Images compiled the following photos.
How many faces did you recognize?
Rest easy to all who are no longer with us, and thank you for your contributions to art, entertainment, music, sports, politics and beyond.