Rest in peace: Celebrities we lost in November

November brought the passing of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek; David Prowse, the original Darth Vader; “American Idol” contestant Nikki McKibbin; and Bobby Brown Jr., to name a few.

But that wasn’t all. How many of the following people were you familiar with?

Below are more than 50 of the celebrities who have died. Getty Images compiled the following photos.

Jan. 13, 1978: A potential client admires Dave Prowse, who, at the time, worked at Harrods and played the role of Darth Vader in "Star Wars." (Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jeanne Little attends the 46th annual TV Week Logie Awards on April 18, 2004, in Melbourne, Australia. (Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Nikki McKibbin of "American Idol." (WireImage/Getty Images)

Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights on Aug. 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (Prince Williams/WireImage)

English singer-songwriter Ken Hensley of the band Uriah Heep, in May 1974 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Redferns/Getty Images)

Rolling Stone Magazine's first chief photographer Baron Wolman poses for a photo shoot to support the launch of his new book, "The Rolling Stones Years" on August 2, 2011 in New York City. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Spanish musician Pedro Iturralde receives an "Ojo Critico" award on Feb. 12, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Getty Images)

Director Kambuzia Partovi attends the "Closed Curtain" Portrait Session during the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in February 2013. (Getty Images)

The Strawbs in the control room of a recording studio in London in 1971 -- shown from left are Dave Cousins, Tony Hooper, Rick Wakeman, John Ford and Richard Hudson. Hooper died Nov. 18. (1971 Michael Putland)

Diego Maradona from Argentina celebrates after scoring his second goal against England in a quarterfinal match of the 1986 FIFA World Cup. (Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

The band Thunderclap Newman performs live at Kasteel Groeneveld in Baarn, Netherlands in 1971. Here you'll see Andy Newman on sax, John "Speedy" Keen on guitar (second from left), Ronnie Peel on bass (who died in November), Roger Felice on drums and Jimmy McCulloch (on the far right). (Redferns/Getty Images)

British journalist and editor Paul Callan of the Evening Standard, UK, in July 1969. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

From left: Landon Brown, Bobby Brown Jr. and Bobby Brown, as they attend the premiere screening of "The Bobby Brown Story" at Paramount Theatre on Aug. 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Bobby Brown Jr. died in November. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Kevin Burnham, at left, died Nov. 27. Here, he's pictured with Paul Foerster of the U.S., as they celebrate winning gold during the medal ceremony for the men's double-handed dinghy 470 finals race in the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

Italian fashion manager Beppe Modenese in April 1995. (Getty Images)

Safety Jake Scott of the Miami Dolphins returns an interception in Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins on Jan. 14, 1973 at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Scott was voted the game's most valuable player in Miami's win. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Karl Dall, a German comedian, singer and television presenter. (Getty Images)

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, also known as "The Yorkshire Ripper," in police custody in 1983. (2002 Getty Images)

Manhattan Borough President David N. Dinkins poses for a portrait in his office in November 1986 in New York City. (Karjean Levine 1986)

British writer and historian Jan Morris, pictured at her home near the village of Llanystumdwy in Gwynedd, North Wales. Jan Morris had a long and distinguished career as a journalist and writer and published more than 30 books. (Corbis via Getty Images)

Author and Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks poses for a portrait at the annual "Sunday Times Oxford Literary Festival" on April 3, 2008 in Oxford, England. (Getty Images)

British soccer player Maurice Setters in January 1968. (R. Viner/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Titus Davis of the UCF Knights looks on during pregame warmups prior to playing the Stanford Cardinals in a college football game on Sept. 12, 2015 in Palo Alto, California. (Getty Images)

British sprinter June Paul at the White City Stadium in London (in August 1956), where she won the 100 yards final in 10.6 seconds, a new (at the time) British record. (Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

South African pro footballer Anele Ngcongca in action during the Jupiler League match between Club Brugge and Racing Genk on April 16, 2014 in Brugge, Belgium. (Getty Images)

A portrait of musician Camilla Wicks, snapped in London in November 1950. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Actor Eddie Hassell attends the premiere of "Devious Maids" at Bel-Air Bay Club on June 17, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Walter Davis of the U.S. clears the high jump bar and sets an Olympic record of 2.04 metres at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. As a child, he suffered from polio and was unable to walk for three years. (Getty Images)

Director Walter C. Miller accepts an award during the 52nd annual Grammy Awards/Special Merit Awards on Jan. 30, 2010 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Tonny Bruins Slot during the team presentation of Ajax in 1986 in Amsterdam. (Getty Images)

Fencing athletes Manuel Pereira Senabre and Taymi Chappe Valladares carry out a fencing exercise. Chappe Valladares died in November. (Getty Images)

DJ Spinbad in 2003 in New York City. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Rapper Ralo attends the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta. (WireImage/Getty Images)

Papa Bouba Diop was a Senegalese professional footballer. Here he's shown in action prior to the La Liga match between Real CD Espanyol and Celta Vigo at Cornella-El Prat Stadium on April 19, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Getty Images)

Pulitzer Prize administrator Seymour Topping on April 8, 2002 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Veteran Jim Radford speaks at The Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 8, 2014 in London. (Getty Images for The Royal British Legion)

Muhr Emirati jury member Fareed Ramadan attends the Jury photocall on day seven of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on Dec. 12, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Getty Images for DIFF)

La Mosca TSE performs at a Latin Grammy Beach Concert in Miami. Bassist Adrian Cionco is second from the right. (WireImage/Getty Images)

A portrait of Canadian professional hockey player Howie Meeker, who played from 1946 to 1955, primarily as a right wing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Getty Images)

Actress Elsa Raven attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Oscars outdoors screening of "Back To The Future" in August 2012. (Getty Images)

A portrait of baseball player Julio Becquer as he poses before a game in Havana, Cuba in 1955. (Getty Images)

French director Philippe Clair, photographed in Paris. (VIP Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gernot Roll, a German cinematographer, film director and script writer -- pictured in Munich, Germany in May 2015. (Corbis via Getty Images)

Actor Norm Crosby arrives at Tony Martin's 90th birthday party at The Friars Club in Beverly Hills, California, in December 2003. (Getty Images)

English professional footballer Albert Quixall, of Sheffield, in January of 1954. (Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A photo of Des O'Connor, a comedian, performing on a TV show. (Redferns/Getty Images)

Head coach Billy Tubbs of the Texas Christian Horned Frogs calls from the sidelines during a game in 1998 against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. (Allsport/Getty Images)

Author Rachel Caine signs copies of her new book, "Prince of Shadows: A Novel of Romeo and Juliet" at Books and Books on Feb. 10, 2014 in Coral Gables, Florida. (FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Bruce Swedien speaks onstage during the Pensado Awards in August 2015 in Culver City, California. (Getty Images for Pensado Awards)

A portrait of agent Eric Hall in London in May 1997. (Allsport UK / Allsport)

Musician Bones Hillman performs onstage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival held April 29, 2012 in Indio, California. (Getty Images for Stagecoach)

President of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities Renzo Gattegna. (Getty Images)

Montserrat Carulla, at right, (1930 to 2020) attends a photocall for the Gaudi Film Awards in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain. (Getty Images)

Lady Moyra Hamilton, who went on to become Lady Moyra Campbell, and was also the maid of honor of Queen Elizabeth II of England, is shown in a 1953 photo. (Getty Images)

Sven Wollter attends the "La Isla" premiere at the fifth Marrakech International Film Festival on Dec. 8, 2015 in Marrakech, Morocco. (WireImage/Getty Images)

How many faces did you recognize?

Rest easy to all who are no longer with us, and thank you for your contributions to art, entertainment, music, sports, politics and beyond.