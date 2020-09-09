Kanye West files appeal to overturn his removal from Virginia ballot

RICHMOND, Va. – Kanye West is challenging the Virginia Supreme Court after his name was removed from the presidential ballot in the Commonwealth last week.

According to the office of the attorney general, West has filed an appeal with the court to overturn Judge Taylor’s ruling in hopes to get his name back on the ballot before November’s election.

Officials say that West has also hired two new lawyers, who represented the Republican Party of Virginia when they went against suspending the witness requirement for June primaries.

The rapper turned presidential hopeful has also filed a motion for expedited consideration as a way to move through the process quickly, according to the attorney general’s office.