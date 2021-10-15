This October marks the 33rd annual Virginia Wine Month

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginians love wine and October celebrates that being Virginia Wine Month.

The state is one of the top ten wine regions in the U.S., generating $1.37 billion, and employing 8,200 people at more than 330 wineries, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

2021 marks the 33rd annual Virginia Wine Month.

“Our unique wines reflect the beauty, grace, and hard work of Virginia,” said Northam. “I encourage everyone to celebrate Virginia Wine Month and support the many winemakers who make our Commonwealth an epicenter for world-class wines.”

To celebrate Virginia-grown food and wine, many vineyards across the commonwealth are hosting harvest parties this weekend.

Click here to see a list of harvest parties and other scheduled events.

You can also get in on all the fun of wine month by hosting your own Harvest Party for family and friends with local-inspired recipes and wine and food pairings.

Love to visit wineries in Virginia? Then you may want to download the Virginia Wine app, which allows you to get notifications of events happening at your favorite vineyards and create an itinerary for the perfect wine-tasting trip.