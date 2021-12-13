One dead, 13 hurt after a shooting during a Texas candlelight vigil

Baytown, Texas – One person is dead and at least 13 are hurt after a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when 50 people gathered to celebrate the life of a man who had died recently.

Officials said just as the crowd was releasing balloons, someone drove by and started shooting into the crowd.

The sheriff adds that one of individuals injured was believed to be a young child.

No arrests have been made at this time.