46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

46ºF

Local News

Man hurt after report of stabbing outside of Lynchburg restaurant, police searching for suspect

No word on man’s condition

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
photo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was hurt after a reported stabbing in Lynchburg on Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Wards Road in the parking lot of Koto Japanese Steakhouse at 8:32 p.m.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital. There is no word at this time on his condition.

Officers are searching for a female suspect, according to Lynchburg police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.