Man hurt after report of stabbing outside of Lynchburg restaurant, police searching for suspect
No word on man’s condition
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was hurt after a reported stabbing in Lynchburg on Thursday night.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Wards Road in the parking lot of Koto Japanese Steakhouse at 8:32 p.m.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital. There is no word at this time on his condition.
Officers are searching for a female suspect, according to Lynchburg police.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.
