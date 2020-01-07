Snowy conditions lead to accidents up and down I-81 in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

In Botetourt County, drivers can expect delays due to an accident around mile marker 149 on I-81.

Further north in Botetourt County, a tractor-trailer accident has closed all southbound lanes around mile marker 168. Another crash is also causing delays near mile marker 167 on I-81S.

In Roanoke County, drivers can expect delays around mile marker 136 on I-81S due to a crash that has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane.

In Montgomery County, drivers can expect delays around mile marker 107 due to a tractor-trailer accident that has closed the southbound right land and right shoulder.

ORIGINAL STORY

Snowy conditions are leading to accidents up and down I-81 in southwest Virginia.

On I-81 around mile marker 74 in Wythe County, drivers can expect delays due to an accident. The northbound left shoulder is closed.

Further north in Montgomery County, an accident around mile marker 128 has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane.