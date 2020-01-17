What’s News Today: restaurant week, census jobs

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week begins today. You’ll find deals at many eateries, including $10 or less for lunch and $20 and $35 three-course dinners. Restaurant week runs through January 26th.

A Lynchburg subcommittee of the Task Force on Education meets today. The Operations, Facilities and Consolidation subcommittee will tour five elementary schools starting at 9 a.m. The schools being looked at are Heritage, Sheffield, Bedford Hills, Paul Munro and Linkhorne.

2020 Census leaders and Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will host and open house and recruiting drive today. They will talk about how the city and county are working to make sure everyone is counted and the benefits to the region. If you’re interested in a job with the census, the recruiting drive runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon at its Church Avenue office.

Roanoke will dedicated new public art at the Melrose Branch Library today. “Rhapsody in Knowledge” is a three-part sculptural series. The artist developed the work with help from neighborhood leaders and students at Hurt Park Elementary and Williams Fleming High.

Some lucky Lynchburg students could be new bikes today. One Community One Voice, Lynchburg Police and other agencies are behind Project B.I.K.E. It’s an incentive-based program, allowing students to earn the chance to win a bicycle by improving their grades, attendance or attitude. Last year, more than 60 students received a bike. Today’s giveaway is at R. S. Payne Elementary.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare holds a ribbon cutting and open house today as it moves its child, youth and family services to a new location. The new facility brings its children’s staff closer to its other facilities.