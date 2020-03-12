What’s News Today: road work, coronavirus

Road work in Danville could impact your commute today. The intersection of North Main Street and Third Avenue will be closed today to allow crews to replace a utility pole. The closure will start at 8:30 and will last six to seven hours. Detours will be in place.

School lunch debt could come up tonight at the Carroll County School Board meetings. The superintendent says the school district is preparing to take families to court over unpaid lunch accounts. There are 45, totaling more than $27,000.

The Lynchburg Police Department kicks off its Citizen’s Police Academy tonight. The seven-week program shows citizens how the police and criminal justice system works. Registration is required.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber hosts a Spread Facts Not Fear: Coronavirus Information Session. Carilion Clinic will present fact-based information about risk, prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Registration for the event is required, but we plan to stream it live on our website, wsls dot com.

Feeding Southwest Virginia launches its Food Farmacy program today. The program includes free produce, cooking classes, nutrition workshops and shopping tips, as it works to empower people to make healthier food choices.

The Blue Ridge Re-Entry Council holds a summit today. The council is made up of public, private and faith-based groups, assisting ex-offenders, who are returning to the community after spending time in jail.

Total Action for Progress will have computers available, starting today, for you to submit census information. Starting today, you will begin receiving information about submitting your information.