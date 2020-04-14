Danville ABC store closed due to a coronavirus case

DANVILLE, Va. – Virginia ABC has closed one of its stores in Danville due to a case of the coronavirus.

The closure, announced Tuesday, is for the store on West Main Street in the Ballou Park Shopping Center.

The decision was made based upon guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Another ABC store in Danville, the North Union Street location, is also closed at this time.

This closure is due to staffing as ABC has temporarily closed select stores to alleviate staffing issues and allow time to train additional newly hired personnel.

As of this time, neither store has a reopening date.

Click here to see the full list of stores that are currently closed.

VABC disclosed its new policy in a news release on Tuesday.

If an employee notifies his or her supervisor that he or she tested positive for COVID-19, ABC will take the following steps: