Danville ABC store closed due to a coronavirus case
Store is located on West Main Street
DANVILLE, Va. – Virginia ABC has closed one of its stores in Danville due to a case of the coronavirus.
The closure, announced Tuesday, is for the store on West Main Street in the Ballou Park Shopping Center.
The decision was made based upon guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
Another ABC store in Danville, the North Union Street location, is also closed at this time.
This closure is due to staffing as ABC has temporarily closed select stores to alleviate staffing issues and allow time to train additional newly hired personnel.
As of this time, neither store has a reopening date.
Click here to see the full list of stores that are currently closed.
VABC disclosed its new policy in a news release on Tuesday.
If an employee notifies his or her supervisor that he or she tested positive for COVID-19, ABC will take the following steps:
- Determine the sick employee’s last date of contact with the ABC facility and any employees.
- All employees who had direct contact with the sick employee will remain in quarantine up to 14 days from the last shift worked with the sick employee. Those employees will be eligible for Public Health Emergency Leave (PHEL).
- If the sick person has not been in the ABC facility for at least seven days, that location will not close. Frequently touched surfaces will be deep cleaned.
- If the employee has been in the ABC facility within seven days prior to their positive test result, the location will be closed, professionally deep cleaned and sanitized, and reopened when ABC has determined the risk of community spread has been mitigated. In the case of a large facility, such as the warehouse or central office, only that portion of the location where the employee’s work takes place would be closed or otherwise have access limited.
