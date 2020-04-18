Floyd Country Store takes its jamboree online due to coronavirus shutdown

FLOYD, Va. – Friday’s are for pickin’ in Floyd and as the weather warms up, they’re getting ready to crank the volume. The virus outbreak may be keeping people at home, but that’s not stopping the famous Friday Night Jamboree. The banjo town is taking the show online for all to enjoy.

Viewers on Facebook are getting a front row view of one of the most famous stages in all of Virginia, just a little different than you’re used to seeing.

“Well I tell you what, social distancing is not in the dictionary for the Floyd Country Store,” owner Dylan Locke said.

The Friday Night Jamboree at the country store is a staple, but no match for the virus shut down.

“A couple weeks ago we stopped doing these because we felt uncomfortable inviting people into the store, we just felt like it wasn’t the right thing to do," Locke said.

After a short hiatus, the Jamboree moved to Facebook Live. More than 26,000 people watched from across the country and around the globe.

“Music is the best thing in the world, and music and dancing is what the Floyd Country Store people coming together week after week," Locke said.

Streams on Facebook help keep spirits high, but everyone would rather be dancing in person. During the warm months the Jamboree brings big crowds and a huge injection of cash.

“The hardest thing is we have a large staff here that we employ, and employing that many people in a small one little stoplight town like Floyd it means a lot to people," Locke said.

People are tipping the pickers virtually and buying pay it forward coupons to do their part. It’s a high note to the soundtrack of our lives.

“It’s been hard for the community that surrounds the Floyd Country Store, so we’re trying to hang in there and stay positive and can’t wait for the day we can all get back together again," Locke said.

You can watch the jamborees on the Floyd Country Store’s Facebook page.