Floyd Country Store displays four letter message to hurting world

FLOYD, Va. – The Floyd Country Store unveiled a new window display to spread a four-letter message, sending love from the heart of Floyd.

Right now, there are pictures in the storefront windows that spell out L-O-V-E. Each letter is made up of pictures taken inside.

While the pandemic has shut down the usual Friday night music and dancing gatherings, the owners said it’s the perfect message for a hurting world.

“This is what it's all about. It's people coming together. It's leaving their differences at the door and it's celebrating life in simple ways like playing music, dancing, having conversations, eating good food and that's what we represent at the Floyd County Store,” said Dylan Locke, Floyd Country Store owner.

Locke said the Blue Ridge Mountains staple started working on the store front in response to COVID-19, but it has taken on a whole new meaning.