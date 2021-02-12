32ºF

Gov. Ralph Northam declares Virginia under State of Emergency due to winter weather

The executive order will stay in place until March 13

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 76, putting Virginia in a State of Emergency as winter storms move through the Commonwealth.

The state of emergency went into effect on Thursday and will remain in place until March 13, unless Northam decides to amend or rescind the order.

Through this executive order, Virginia and local governments are able to authorize services in order to help keep residents safe during any severe weather impacts.

The governor’s new order comes as the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for portions of Central and East-Central Virginia midnight on Friday up until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials are predicting up to half an inch of ice accumulation in some areas due to the storm, potentially leading to power outages and tree damage across the Commonwealth.

In Southwest Virginia, we’re potentially seeing another round of freezing rain and some ice accumulation as well on Saturday.

