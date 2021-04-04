Two women hurt after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two women are hurt and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Northwest Roanoke.
Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block on Queen Ave NW just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers who were near the area responded quickly and found two women with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds.
Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both women to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Officers arrested the suspect on scene after a brief foot pursuit.
Police said 20-year-old Tashaun Dixon of Roanoke was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding regarding this incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.