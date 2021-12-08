One-year-old pit bull shot in Northwest Roanoke needs surgery

ROANOKE, Va. – A 1-year-old pit bill was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the front yard of his owner’s Northwest Roanoke home Thursday night.
“X-rays show that it is indeed a bullet wound and there’s multiple complicated fractures to his foreleg,” said Dr. Matthew Sisk, a veterinarian at Brambleton Veterinary Hospital.
The vet said the wounds to Baby Dalmae’s leg are so severe, it requires reconstructive surgery. He’ll need to go to a specialist to have it done.
“Unfortunately, the type of injury he has needs to be addressed before it starts to heal incorrectly. And the fracture since it’s a penetrating wound from a bullet it’s an open fracture which there’s a high risk of infection,” added Sisk.
Even with a bullet in his leg, the young pup instantly made a connection with the staff at the veterinary hospital.
“For him to have a bullet wound with a bullet lodged in it, with multiple broken bones, to be licking our faces, he may have one of the better personalities of the dog world,” Sisk said.
His owner started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the nearly $3,000 surgery, which is Baby Dalmae’s best chance to live a normal life.
In the meantime, the vet is taking good care of him, and he is thanking them, one lick at a time.
