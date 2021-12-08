One-year-old pit bull shot in Northwest Roanoke needs surgery

A 1-year-old pit bill was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the front yard of his owner’s Northwest Roanoke home Thursday night.

ROANOKE, Va. – A 1-year-old pit bill was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the front yard of his owner’s Northwest Roanoke home Thursday night.

“X-rays show that it is indeed a bullet wound and there’s multiple complicated fractures to his foreleg,” said Dr. Matthew Sisk, a veterinarian at Brambleton Veterinary Hospital.

The vet said the wounds to Baby Dalmae’s leg are so severe, it requires reconstructive surgery. He’ll need to go to a specialist to have it done.

“Unfortunately, the type of injury he has needs to be addressed before it starts to heal incorrectly. And the fracture since it’s a penetrating wound from a bullet it’s an open fracture which there’s a high risk of infection,” added Sisk.

Even with a bullet in his leg, the young pup instantly made a connection with the staff at the veterinary hospital.

“For him to have a bullet wound with a bullet lodged in it, with multiple broken bones, to be licking our faces, he may have one of the better personalities of the dog world,” Sisk said.

Ad

His owner started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the nearly $3,000 surgery, which is Baby Dalmae’s best chance to live a normal life.

In the meantime, the vet is taking good care of him, and he is thanking them, one lick at a time.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page, by clicking here.