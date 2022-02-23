Virginia Tech holding Giving Day to for students, alumni to give back

The Hokie community is coming together to make a difference and serve the community.

Current students and alumni are participating in the fourth annual Giving Day at Virginia Tech.

It’s a 24 period that started at noon Wednesday and ends at noon on Thursday.

It’s an opportunity for past and present Hokies to show their Ut Proism spirit by donating to specific colleges and student programs.

Last year, more than 12,000 Hokies participated in the 24-hour event, according to the university.

People are encouraged to give any dollar amount to help provide for different needs across the university.

Here are a few examples of what your donations can accomplish:

This year tech staff are hoping more students and alumni will participate.

“What we’re looking for today is the emphasis not about the amount of money we raised it’s about how many Hokies will come back and engage,” Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech Spokesperson said.

You can click here to take part in Giving Day.