Roanoke Valley SPCA’s ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser returns

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA’s popular fundraiser “Best in Show” kicks off Friday.

The exhibit will feature the work of more than 200 local artists including paintings, sculptures and photography representing pets or other animals.

At least 50% of the sales will go toward the shelters.

“It’s an amazing variety of animal artwork by local artists. We have a great showing of elementary school, middle school, high school students and also a great adult showing,” said Julie Rickmond, the Roanoke Valley SPCA marketing and communications director.

The opening reception runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night at the market building downtown.

The exhibit will be on display through Sunday.