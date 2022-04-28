Roanoke Valley SPCA needs your vote to win $10,000 through national contest

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA entered a national competition and its staff needs your help to win thousands of dollars.

The shelter entered the National Rescue Dog Day “To the Rescue!” campaign to win $10,000 to help its facilities.

A two-minute video submitted by the staff, which detailed the shelter’s history and mission, was chosen as one of the ten finalists the public can choose from.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our shelter,” said Denise Hayes, CEO of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “We have a one in ten chance of winning the top prize of $10,000, which would make a tremendous impact on the lives of the pets we care for - and all it takes is a simple vote!”

Officials said the award money will go towards funding to take care of the shelter’s pets as well as various pet safety net programs.

To help them win this competition, all you have to do is cast your vote online here, and choose “Roanoke Valley SPCA” near the bottom of the page.

Voting ends on May 10.