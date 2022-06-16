How Alleghany Construction crews are battling heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite temperatures above 90 degrees, Allegheny Construction continued its work with precautions in mind.

The company had a cooler filled with ice and water on each truck for their employees working on the 13th Street SE project.

The CDC says “Workers who are exposed to extreme heat or work in hot environments may be at risk of heat stress. Heat stress can result in heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, or heat rashes.”

Patrick Stump, Project Superintendent for Allegheny Construction, made sure his crew remained safe and hydrated working on Wednesday.

“We always discuss with employees that it’s going to be hot! We need to take breaks and drink lots and lots of water,” Stump said. “If you get to a point where you start feeling exhausted, get out of the sun, get some shade and get some sips of water.”

Allegheny Construction likes to start its projects earlier in the day in order to get as much work done before temperatures rise in the afternoon. Sometimes they’ll even cut their days short to get out of the heat.