Lynchburg plant to close by the end of 2023, affecting about 670 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – KDC/One, a beauty, personal care and home care corporation in Lynchburg, is slated to shut down by the end of 2023, a move that will affect hundreds of employees.

We’re told the decision was made after a recent review and analysis of the Lynchburg site determined that “it is no longer competitive in the marketplace.”

Vice President of Global Communications, Michael Salzillo, has confirmed that the closure will be done systematically, with operations slowing over the next 18 months.

During this time, production will be shifted to other locations within the network, according to Salzillo.

In total, there are approximately 670 people employed at KDC/One Lynchburg, including part-time staff, Salzillo said.

“Our employees are our number one priority in all of this,” said Salzillo. “We have a comprehensive program in place to ensure staff is incentivized to stay if needed and we also have skills training and placement assistance services available to ensure a smooth transition for our employees. We have engaged the Rapid Response program offered through the state and will be sharing information on the FastForward program as well and are in close contact with Career Works.”