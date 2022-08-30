‘It’s really heartbreaking:’ Donation jar stolen from Roanoke Valley SPCA

A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is accused of stealing money from the Roanoke Valley SPCA after video surveillance shows him stealing the facility’s donation jar.

“When that money goes missing it’s just really, really hard. Especially when other folks have donated and they wanted their money to go to pets here in the community,” said Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA’s marketing and communications director.

They said the suspect was identified with the help of video surveillance.

Rickmond said this isn’t the first time the facility has been hit by thieves.

10 News reported back in 2017 that a man was caught on camera stealing a donation jar from the front desk.

Since then, the shelter changed the setup of its donation jar.

Rickmond said they are now looking to do something different, again.

“After it happened the first time, we had to then kind of secure the donation box in place. And this time we are going to have to pivot again,” said Rickmond. “We are trying to make sure that it’s not super easily accessible but we also want people to donate when they come in so it’s a little tricky, it’s a little bit tough,” she added.

Ad

To donate, visit Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.