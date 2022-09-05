Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season.

On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community.

The SML Pavilion is located in Downtown Moneta, the release said, and features a large covered space for events.

The 40 by 100-foot tent offers protection from both the rain and sun, with seating for 220 people and space for up to 450 guests, according to the release.

The release said there will be a grand opening event for the Pavilion on October 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, and from 1-4, organizers are inviting community musicians to show off their talents.

The event will be free to attend, the release said, and food and drinks will be available to buy.

The SML Pavilion is a non-profit established to offer a new area for the community to gather and support local organizations, the release said.