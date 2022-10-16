68º

Three hospitalized after Gretna crash

Firefighters say they were called to the scene around 11:50 a.m. on East Gretna Road

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Three were hospitalized after a crash in Gretna. (Courtesy of: Gretna Fire & Rescue) (WSLS)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Three have been hospitalized after a crash in Gretna, according to Gretna Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters say they were called to the scene at around 11:50 a.m. in the 10500 block of East Gretna Road.

Firefighters say upon arrival, they found a two-vehicle accident with a heavy entrapment of two people. The first was rescued and following the stabilization of a trailer, the second was also rescued.

Gretna Fire & Rescue says the incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

