Man wanted after armed bank robbery in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Roanoke on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. at a bank in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

Officers spoke with witnesses who they said claimed a man came into the bank, showed a gun and demanded the employees give him money.

The man then walked away from the scene with an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect is still wanted and detectives are working to gather more information. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 540-344-8500 or text 274367 and start the message with “RoanokePD”. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.