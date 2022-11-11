Stocked Market returns to Berglund Center for early holiday shopping

This weekend kicks off the annual Stocked Market holiday shopping event.

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Stocked Market shopping event has kicked off in Roanoke.

The three-day event features a wide range of shopping and entertainment options, with more than 120 vendors offering unique gourmet foods, fashion, art, and more.

Proceeds go to the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley to fund trainings, grants for non-profits, and scholarships.

The event’s hours for this weekend are as follows, according to their website:

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Stocked Market will be held at the Berglund Center.

You can buy general admission tickets here.

For more information and updates, visit the Junior League of Roanoke’s Facebook page here.