TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause.

Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals.

While on stage, Steve-O will bring up Ivan, a pup looking for a forever home.

Ivan is a blind, six-month-old puppy that is currently available for adoption at the RVSPCA.

The RVSPCA said the goal of the partnership is to bring awareness to the work local shelters do, while also showing support for adopting animals.

“At a time when we are fundraising for a new roof. Adoptions across the area are down and relinquishments are up so any kind of exposure we can get we are super thrilled with it to get these animals promoted,” said RVSPCA Communications Director, Julie Rickmond.

You can find adoptable dogs on the shelter’s website.