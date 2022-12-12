Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71

DANVILLE, Va. – Charles Somerville Harris, 71, recently retired Averett University Executive Vice President, died on December 7, 2022. Harris served Averett in numerous capacities for nearly 20 years, touching countless students’ and colleagues’ lives.

The University made the announcement Sunday (Dec 11).

Averett University announced in 2016 that they would be naming an athletic field house in his honor.

“From the interview process (for which he served on the search committee), throughout my entire presidency at Averett, Charles was a trusted advisor, confidant and a person with whom every conversation had a message not to be forgotten. He was a constant rock and loyal beyond measure,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “‘Mr. Harris,’ as he was referred to by so many, was an inspiration to help others see ‘their’ possible. Our entire Averett community and every organization he served – and every person with whom he interacted – has suffered a great loss. He was one in a million, and he leaves a bountiful legacy.”

Harris earned a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University in mass media arts. He is a native of Virginia’s Mecklenburg County, and lived in Greensboro with his wife.

