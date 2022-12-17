2023 Food Trends

Looking to find out what are some trends for the 2023? Home Chef and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland breaks down what to expect for the upcoming year.
Ireland also shares a recipe for a Small Batch’s Pork Rind Chicken Nuggets:
● 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of your choice, crushed
● 3 eggs
● 1 tsp paprika
● 1/2 tsp onion powder
● 1 tsp salt
● 2 chicken breasts, cut into pieces
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F
- Whisk 3 eggs, add all spices and mix well.
- Add chicken pieces to mix and stir.
- Coat chicken pieces in crushed pork rinds. Place on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes.