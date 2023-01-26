Pet of the Week: Meet Dorito

ROANOKE, Va. – Each week the Roanoke Valley SPCA visits 10 News with an adoptable pet.

This week Dorito, a six-month-old kitten, won over the hearts of the newsroom and our viewers.

Dorito is friendly and sweet and is excited to find his “furever” home. Dorito has two male siblings, Cheeto and Frito. All are adoptable at the SPCA.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director said that Cheeto is shy and she hopes he can be adopted with one of his brothers.

If you are interested in adopting Dorito, Frito, Cheeto, or any other pet, you can visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA.