Virginia Tech celebrates Giving Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Calling all Hokies: Wednesday is Virginia Tech Giving Day.

It’s a time for parents, families and alumni to show they care and help the next generation of students.

Donors can choose to support the Virginia Tech colleges, departments, programs, student organizations, and teams they love most.

University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski says it’s all about serving others and giving back.

“It is the giving and the kindness of our alumni and our friends by giving it forward, that really makes an impact on the lives of our students today,” said Owczarski. “To give them the opportunity to go out and then ultimately, make the world a better place.

If you want to donate, head to givingday.vt.edu. Donations run until Thursday at noon.