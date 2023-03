ROANOKE, Va. – Get ahold of yourself, because Buford is sure to steal your heart.

This 6-year-old fella is 54 pounds of nothing but pure love and happiness, but he would be a lot happier if he was able to find a forever home with the perfect family.

You can see Buford at the Roanoke Valley SPCA and find more information about him, as well as the adoption process, here.