AAA expects record number of people traveling for Fourth of July

ROANOKE, Va. – AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home on Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday.

It’s expected that nationwide, more than 4 million will fly to their destination while 43.2 million are heading out of town by car. That’s an increase of 2.4% over 2022 and 4% higher than 2019.

More than 1.3 million will travel in Virginia, also setting a new state holiday record numbers are up nearly four percent compared to last year.

Almost 1.2 million will travel by car while more than 107,000 people will take to the skies.

AAA says the numbers are signs that people are feeling confident about travel.

“It feels like we are in pre-pandemic times, with things open again, a lot of the COVID restrictions have all fallen away, a lot of foreign countries are fully open again and a lot of resorts and amenities are open and full,” Morgan Dean, a AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson said.