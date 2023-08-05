VDOT: Construction on I-81S in Roanoke County to cause delays through Saturday morning

I-81 traffic backed up in southbound lanes in Roanoke County due to construction (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Construction activities on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County are causing delays, according to VDOT.

Crews said from mile marker 141.8 to mile marker 140, drivers can expect major delays in the area due to construction.

We’re told that delays can be expected from Friday (Aug. 4) at 8 p.m. through Saturday (Aug. 5) at 9 a.m.

As of Friday at 9:34 p.m., traffic was backed up for about four-and-a-half miles, crews said. The south right lane was closed at the time.

While crews continue to work, traffic will be diverted to the right shoulder, according to VDOT.