Meet Bear! This happy, goofy boy is searching for his forever home

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

We want to introduce you to Bear. This large, goofy, happy boy is just under two years old.

He’s looking for an active person to adopt him.

Bear has been in and out of shelters several times over the past year. He knows how to sit and give paw, and his owner will receive support from the Judith Goins Behavior Assistance Fund.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you’re interested in meeting this guy, contact the Roanoke Valley SPCA at (540) 339-9247.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

