Body recovered from truck found in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A body was recovered from Claytor Lake, according to Pulaski County emergency officials.

According to Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright, Pulaski County Fire & EMS Special Operations Team divers were requested to Shelter 2 inside the park to assist law enforcement agencies with the recovery of a vehicle from the water.

Officials said a truck with a body inside was recovered from the lake, and law enforcement is investigating.

10 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

