Animal shelters in the Roanoke Valley team up for a Mega Pet Adoption Event

ROANOKE, Va. – Animal shelters from across the region are teaming up this weekend to find homes for adoptable pets ahead of the holiday season. The 2023 City of Angels Mega Adoption Event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. It will feature dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats and more.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi, and many other shelters will be on hand, with staff and plenty of adoptable pets, with hopes of finding them a home for the holidays.

“I think since so many organizations are part of this, it’s a great time to bring people out. It brings more people out at once so it’s been very successful for us in the past,” said Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Adoption fees will vary depending on the shelter. Santa will be there for your first photo with your new pet!