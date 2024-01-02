Pets for presents? Roanoke Valley SPCA working to prevent holiday returns

ROANOKE, Va. – This time of year some shelters may see holiday returns – pets that were bought as presents or surprises for unprepared owners.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA said luckily they haven’t had an issue with this yet, but that’s because they have tried to have a conversation with all pet caregivers before adoptions.

“We want that pet to be in the right home,” Marketing and Communications Director for Roanoke Valley SPCA Julie Rickmond said. “We do believe that adopters with the right education are going to make those good decisions.”

Rickmond said many pets have been in foster families over the holidays. They expect the shelter to fill up pretty quickly once they get back.

If you’re interested in adopting, pay them a visit.