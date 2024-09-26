69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Governor Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Helene

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, Hurricane Helene, Governor Youngkin, State of Emergency
FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that he would be declaring a state of Emergency for the Commonwealth in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene.

Youngkin said while the current track takes the center of the storm west of Virginia, National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts indicate that western portions of the state can experience significant rainfall and flooding Friday and Saturday.

Recommended Videos

“It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that tracks and impacts can shift. As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials,” Gov. Youngkin said.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

The office recommends the following for Virginians

  • Make a plan
  • Prepare an emergency kit
  • Stay Informed

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos