Governor Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Helene

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that he would be declaring a state of Emergency for the Commonwealth in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene.

Youngkin said while the current track takes the center of the storm west of Virginia, National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts indicate that western portions of the state can experience significant rainfall and flooding Friday and Saturday.

“It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that tracks and impacts can shift. As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials,” Gov. Youngkin said.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

The office recommends the following for Virginians