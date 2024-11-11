Trooper the therapy dog brings smiles to hospital patients, staff

ROANOKE, Va. – On the pediatric floor at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, a special visitor is spreading joy to patients and staff alike.

Trooper, a 130-pound Great Dane, is a regular at the hospital along with his owner, Tony Hernandez. Together, they’ve volunteered with Therapets of the Roanoke Valley for the past two years, visiting young patients like six-year-old Peyson Yeary and his mom, Amber.

“Oh, it’s nice,” said Amber. “He loves animals, so this definitely made his day. He’s been looking forward to it.” She added with a smile, “It makes me happy to make him happy.”

The two also visit local nursing homes, schools, businesses, veterans organizations, and anywhere else Trooper is requested.

Hernandez, a former New York state trooper, was drawn to this work after overcoming serious injuries from three near-fatal car accidents.

“He’s a rescue. He rescued me,” Hernandez said about Trooper. “I don’t know how I’m still here. Somehow, I do this with Trooper.”

Trooper’s visits aren’t just uplifting for the patients. The hospital staff look forward to the Great Dane’s gentle, healing presence as well.

“Animals have a healing energy about them,” said Sarah Kress, a certified child life specialist at Carilion Clinic. Kress noted the emotional toll of working with young, vulnerable patients but explained how Trooper helps lighten the load. “Seeing children in their most vulnerable state is hard. And it’s emotionally exhausting work that we do, but nothing compared to what these children and their families are going through,” she said. “Having the gentle energy of these pet pals and Trooper, they know how to bring comfort and peace into a stressful situation. It’s their nature. And it heals us all.”

Despite his size, Trooper is a “gentle giant” who doesn’t quite seem to know just how big he is. But no one seems to mind when he cuddles up close and sits on their laps — whether with young patients or staff members.

When asked why he volunteers, Hernandez’s answer was simple: “To help other people. To give back. A lot of people have helped me in my life. So now I try to help others. We try and help others.”

As Trooper continues his rounds, it’s clear that he’s more than just a therapy dog — he’s a source of comfort and joy for everyone he meets.