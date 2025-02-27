WATCH: Potholes popping up across the region

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke region is facing a surge in potholes due to an active winter marked by frequent snowstorms and fluctuating temperatures. Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, highlighted the impact of these weather conditions on roadways, noting that the cycles of freezing and melting have significantly damaged the infrastructure.

Roanoke drivers are feeling the effects firsthand. Patrick Harrington shared his experience, saying, “My wife is always in the copilot seat. Saying avoid that one.” He added, “I don’t see them coming. And then all of a sudden bang.” Adam Ramirez echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the unexpected nature of potholes, especially with drivers distracted by their phones. “It’s something that’s unexpected, especially with people nowadays going from their phone to the road, phone to the road and not paying attention. And then you hit a pothole and it could cause an accident,” Ramirez said.

Roanoke City currently has 75 active work orders for pothole repairs, with more reports arriving daily. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is conducting temporary repairs on interstates. Jason Bond from VDOT’s Salem District stated, “Wherever they form, we certainly we’re going to patch them.” However, the efforts are hampered by limited materials, as asphalt plants are closed during the winter. Bond explained, “We have to wait for temperatures to level off and the weather conditions to allow us to get out there to make those repairs.”

Potholes are a costly issue for drivers nationwide, with billions spent annually on repairs. Dean from AAA Mid-Atlantic noted that hitting a pothole can lead to tire blowouts or more severe vehicle damage. “In a lot of cases, we see somebody hit one, and it’ll pop their tire or cause a blowout. So at that point, you’re going to be replacing that tire. Worst case scenario, we can see some serious damage under the vehicle,” Dean said.

Experts advise drivers to keep a spare tire in their trunk and take precautions while driving. Bond suggested, “If you are out and about, you know, give yourself plenty of time and space between vehicles. In case you do encounter a pothole, give yourself time to react.”