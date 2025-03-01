Funeral service for Susan Williams held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The funeral service for lifelong public servant Susan Williams was held today at the Christ Episcopal Church in Roanoke.

Williams was tragically killed in late February, but today, she was remembered for the life she lived. Speakers talked about her love of traveling and what she called her “framily” - or the friends and community that she considered family.

“That’s how my mom thought about it, the community she built and her framily. and it can be easy to forget the communities that are there to support us it can be easy to take those things for granted." Trenor Williams, son of Susan Williams

Her son would also talk about her love of being a grandmother to all of her grandchildren and the holidays she got to spend with everyone in her family.