Munters to expand facility in Botetourt County creating 270 new jobs

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Munters Corporation will invest $29.95 million to build a 200,000 square foot expansion to its HVAC manufacturing facility in Botetourt County. The project will create 270 new jobs.

“Munters’ decision to grow and invest in the Commonwealth reflects the strength of Virginia’s business environment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With 270 new jobs coming to Botetourt County, we’re strengthening the region’s economy and affirming that Virginia is open for business and ready to lead in global innovation. This investment also underscores the Commonwealth’s strategic role in supporting advanced industries like data center technology.”

“Munters’ expansion exemplifies what strong partnerships can achieve,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This project reflects the power of collaboration between state and local partners, economic development organizations and a forward-thinking company committed to innovation. I want to thank Botetourt County, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board for their work to bring this investment and 270 new jobs to fruition in the Roanoke Region.”

The new manufacturing center will be built on the lot at Botetourt Center at Greenfield adjacent to its current facility.

“Munters has experienced strong growth in its data center business over the past five years, with new facilities in Daleville and Cork, as well as acquisitions in Italy and Thailand,” said President of Data Center Technologies and Group Vice President of Munters AB Stefan Aspman. “To meet the expanding U.S. market, we are enlarging our Virginia facility, creating a Data Center Technologies production campus. Together with our Texas facility, this will provide nearly 700,000 square feet of space dedicated to innovative, energy-efficient data center cooling systems.”

Governor Youngkin approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Botetourt County with the project. Munters also received a $500,000 Virginia Investment Performance grant.

Additionally, this Munters project is eligible to receive a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Economic Development Access program, which assists localities in providing adequate road access.