WATCH: Riverfront Park Amphitheater construction underway

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An exciting development in downtown Lynchburg. Construction crews have raised the first steel hoop on the new Riverfront Park amphitheater project.

The amphitheater is a key initiative in Lynchburg’s Downtown 2040 Plan, designed to boost the local economy.

Project leaders say they hope the new venue will attract bigger-name performers and allow for more community events throughout the year.

Riverfront Renderings (Courtesy of the city of Lynchburg) (Lyncburg2025)

“But this is such a big piece because now you start to really get a feel for what the structure is going to look like, and it’s really exciting to see the scale and the scope of it. So far it was a really good day—everything went really, really smoothly," Clay Simmons, deputy director of public works for the City of Lynchburg, said.

“This just gives us the ability to try and attract bigger names with a professional-level music venue. That was really the goal. We’re really hopeful and expecting that it’s going to be an income generator for the city and for downtown businesses in particular,” Simmons said.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.