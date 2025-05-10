Man wanted out of Highland County following Saturday morning shooting

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Highland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly shot at a woman on Saturday morning in McDowell.

HCSO said Charles “Chuck” Smith is currently wanted on six felonies and two misdemeanor warrants following this morning’s incident. He is alleged to have shot at his girlfriend in her vehicle following a verbal altercation.

Law enforcement has stated that Smith may be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on this incident, or the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 540-468-2210.